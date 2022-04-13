Acrow Formwork and Construction Services Limited (ASX:ACF) Plans Interim Dividend of $0.01

Acrow Formwork and Construction Services Limited (ASX:ACF – Get Rating) announced a interim dividend on Wednesday, April 13th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 26th will be given a dividend of 0.012 per share on Thursday, May 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 27th. This is an increase from Acrow Formwork and Construction Services’s previous interim dividend of $0.0075.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.55.

In other news, insider Steven Boland purchased 67,642 shares of Acrow Formwork and Construction Services stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.52 ($0.39) per share, with a total value of A$35,309.12 ($26,154.91). Insiders have bought 122,030 shares of company stock valued at $63,367 over the last ninety days.

Acrow Formwork and Construction Services Limited operates as a formwork and scaffolding company in Australia. It is involved in the rental of formwork equipment, including wall forming panel systems; soffit forming systems, such as Acrowform aluminum panels; GASS table forms; cuplok; conventional systems; and scaffolding systems comprising cuplok scaffolding, super cuplok scaffolding, and ring-lok and quickstage scaffolding products.

