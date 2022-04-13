Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM) Given “Buy” Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $45.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Actinium Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th.

NYSEAMERICAN ATNM opened at $6.56 on Tuesday. Actinium Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $4.41 and a 1 year high of $10.30.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,381 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 132.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 8,833 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 5,040 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $127,000. 8.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for bone marrow transplant (BMT) or a type of cellular therapy, and for other adoptive cell therapies. Its lead product candidate, I-131 apamistamab (Iomab-B) that is in a pivotal Phase III clinical trial for elderly relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia trial for BMT conditioning; and a Phase I study with a CD19 CAR T-cell therapy with memorial sloan kettering cancer center.

