Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) Receives $7.60 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.60.

A number of research firms recently commented on ADAP. Zacks Investment Research cut Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Adaptimmune Therapeutics from $7.00 to $3.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th.

In other news, CEO Adrian Rawcliffe sold 11,096 shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total value of $35,396.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,585 shares of company stock valued at $56,096. 15.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADAP. Long Focus Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $8,109,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $8,033,000. Syncona Portfolio Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,165,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 13,756,352 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $51,587,000 after acquiring an additional 931,372 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 70.3% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,584,849 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,194,000 after acquiring an additional 654,434 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADAP opened at $1.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $280.55 million, a P/E ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 2.07. Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.69 and a 1-year high of $6.86. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.59.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.18). Adaptimmune Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,571.00% and a negative return on equity of 61.15%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.24) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Adaptimmune Therapeutics will post -1.08 EPS for the current year.

About Adaptimmune Therapeutics

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel cell therapies primarily to patients with solid tumors in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company's specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor (SPEAR) T-cell platform enables it to identify cancer targets.

