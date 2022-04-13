Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) Receives $7.60 Consensus PT from Analysts

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.60.

ADAP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Adaptimmune Therapeutics from $7.00 to $3.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th.

NASDAQ ADAP opened at $1.79 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.59. Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.69 and a twelve month high of $6.86. The stock has a market cap of $280.55 million, a P/E ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 2.07.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ADAP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.18). Adaptimmune Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 61.15% and a negative net margin of 2,571.00%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.24) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Adaptimmune Therapeutics will post -1.08 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Adrian Rawcliffe sold 11,096 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total value of $35,396.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 17,585 shares of company stock valued at $56,096 in the last ninety days. 15.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 13,756,352 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $51,587,000 after acquiring an additional 931,372 shares during the period. Rock Springs Capital Management LP raised its position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 41.7% during the third quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 2,189,788 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,321,000 after purchasing an additional 644,788 shares in the last quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $8,109,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,643,478 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,163,000 after acquiring an additional 58,629 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $8,033,000.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel cell therapies primarily to patients with solid tumors in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company's specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor (SPEAR) T-cell platform enables it to identify cancer targets.

