ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT) Given New $30.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Morgan Stanley from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

ADCT has been the subject of several other reports. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on ADC Therapeutics from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ADC Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $39.17.

Shares of ADC Therapeutics stock opened at $14.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 7.10 and a quick ratio of 6.95. ADC Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $12.38 and a 1 year high of $32.00. The company has a market capitalization of $965.18 million, a P/E ratio of -4.67 and a beta of 1.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.85.

ADC Therapeutics ( NYSE:ADCT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.42. The company had revenue of $17.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.73) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that ADC Therapeutics will post -3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ADCT. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of ADC Therapeutics by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 92,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,507,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of ADC Therapeutics by 134.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 48,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after buying an additional 27,655 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of ADC Therapeutics by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 313,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,518,000 after buying an additional 12,903 shares during the period. BioImpact Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of ADC Therapeutics by 58.0% during the 3rd quarter. BioImpact Capital LLC now owns 344,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,357,000 after buying an additional 126,492 shares during the period. Finally, Indie Asset Partners LLC boosted its position in ADC Therapeutics by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Indie Asset Partners LLC now owns 97,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,646,000 after purchasing an additional 5,770 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.78% of the company’s stock.

ADC Therapeutics SA, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for patients suffering from hematological malignancies and solid tumors. Its flagship product ZYNLONTA that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) and follicular lymphoma; Phase III clinical trial in combination with rituximab to treat relapsed or refractory DLBCL in second-line transplant-ineligible patients; and Phase I clinical trial for treatment of relapsed or refractory non-hodgkin lymphoma (NHL).

