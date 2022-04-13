Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $116.67.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Addus HomeCare from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Bank of America began coverage on Addus HomeCare in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Addus HomeCare in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Addus HomeCare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th.

Shares of ADUS opened at $86.84 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.01, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $80.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Addus HomeCare has a one year low of $68.57 and a one year high of $111.59.

Addus HomeCare ( NASDAQ:ADUS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.01). Addus HomeCare had a return on equity of 8.97% and a net margin of 5.22%. The business had revenue of $224.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.22 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Addus HomeCare will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

In other Addus HomeCare news, CFO Brian Poff sold 692 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.58, for a total transaction of $48,841.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO R Dirk Allison sold 1,911 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.57, for a total value of $134,859.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,196 shares of company stock valued at $398,605. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Addus HomeCare by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,627,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,655,000 after purchasing an additional 66,485 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Addus HomeCare by 11.9% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 938,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,877,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in Addus HomeCare by 570.1% in the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 770,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,648,000 after buying an additional 655,548 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in Addus HomeCare by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 623,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,263,000 after acquiring an additional 18,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 549,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,425,000 after purchasing an additional 4,209 shares during the last quarter. 94.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

