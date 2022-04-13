Adecco Group (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) Downgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Adecco Group (OTCMKTS:AHEXY – Get Rating) was downgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded Adecco Group from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a CHF 36 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Adecco Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Adecco Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. UBS Group upgraded Adecco Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Adecco Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Adecco Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.03.

OTCMKTS:AHEXY opened at $20.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -207.30 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.63. Adecco Group has a one year low of $19.90 and a one year high of $35.93.

Adecco Group ( OTCMKTS:AHEXY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter. Adecco Group had a positive return on equity of 11.26% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The firm had revenue of $6.28 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Adecco Group will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adecco Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides human resource services to businesses and organizations worldwide. It offers temporary staffing, permanent placement, and career transition services; technical experts for project-related work; managed service programs; recruitment process outsourcing; training, upskilling, and reskilling services; technology and digital-engineering consulting; and talent development services under the Adecco, LHH, General Assembly, Spring, Badenoch + Clark, Adia, Vettery, Spring Professional, Modis, and Pontoon brands.

