Adevinta ASA (OTCMKTS:ADEVF) Upgraded at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Adevinta ASA (OTCMKTS:ADEVF – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Sunday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ADEVF. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Adevinta ASA in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued a buy rating for the company. Nordea Equity Research raised Adevinta ASA from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Adevinta ASA from 107.00 to 106.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Berenberg Bank raised Adevinta ASA from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Adevinta ASA from 211.00 to 140.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $142.20.

Shares of ADEVF stock opened at $8.00 on Friday. Adevinta ASA has a 1-year low of $8.00 and a 1-year high of $19.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.85 and its 200 day moving average is $13.24.

Adevinta ASA operates as an online classifieds company in France, Spain, rest of Europe, and internationally. It owns and operates approximately 30 online classified marketplaces in generalist, real estate, cars, consumer goods, jobs, and other categories across a range of Websites and mobile applications in 16 countries.

