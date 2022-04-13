adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) Given New €348.00 Price Target at UBS Group

adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by UBS Group from €359.00 ($390.22) to €348.00 ($378.26) in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on ADDYY. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on adidas from €280.00 ($304.35) to €255.00 ($277.17) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised adidas from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of adidas in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised adidas from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on adidas in a research report on Monday, March 14th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, adidas has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $284.20.

Get adidas alerts:

Shares of ADDYY stock opened at $108.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.42 billion, a PE ratio of 16.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.92. adidas has a 1-year low of $93.86 and a 1-year high of $199.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $120.03 and a 200 day moving average of $139.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ADDYY. OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new stake in adidas during the 3rd quarter valued at $366,000. Mitchell Capital Management Co. boosted its stake in adidas by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 9,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in adidas by 78.7% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in adidas by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 33,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,315,000 after purchasing an additional 3,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments boosted its stake in adidas by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

About adidas (Get Rating)

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. It offers footwear; apparel; and accessories and gear, such as bags and balls under the adidas brand. It sells its products through approximately 2,200 own-retail stores; mono-branded franchise stores and shop-in-shops; and wholesale and its e-commerce channels.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for adidas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for adidas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.