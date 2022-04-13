Adient (NYSE:ADNT) Lowered to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $29.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Adient expects its near-term results to continue to be impacted by temporary operating inefficiencies, COVID-related cost, increased freight costs, tough labor market and logistical challenges. Adient expects these headwinds to abate only in the latter half of 2022. The company anticipates a full year net commodity headwind of $95 million. Unfavorable foreign currency translations are likely to clip its margins, going forward. Adient also anticipates its fiscal 2022 sales to be negatively impacted to the tune of around $100 million owing to the divestiture of its metals operation in Turkey. Further, technology change will require Adient to increase its capital spending in order to evolve its business profile towards new products, which may mar its near-term cash flows. Amid the several headwinds faced by the firm, Adient is viewed as a risky bet.”

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on ADNT. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Adient in a research note on Monday. They issued a neutral rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Adient from $50.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Adient from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Adient from $45.00 to $37.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Adient from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $45.20.

Adient stock opened at $33.97 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 2.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Adient has a 1-year low of $30.53 and a 1-year high of $53.17.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.46). Adient had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 0.04%. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Adient will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Adient by 792.3% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Adient during the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Adient by 36,420.0% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,821 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in Adient during the 4th quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in Adient by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Adient plc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's seating solutions include frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers. It serves automotive original equipment manufacturers in the Americas, including North America and South America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific.

