ADT (NYSE:ADT) Given New $8.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

ADT (NYSE:ADT – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Morgan Stanley from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the security and automation business’ stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on ADT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ADT from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of ADT in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a buy rating and a $10.25 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of ADT from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $9.45.

Shares of NYSE ADT opened at $7.10 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.03. The firm has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a PE ratio of -17.32 and a beta of 2.09. ADT has a 1 year low of $6.68 and a 1 year high of $11.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

ADT ( NYSE:ADT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The security and automation business reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. ADT had a negative net margin of 6.43% and a negative return on equity of 6.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ADT will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. ADT’s dividend payout ratio is -34.15%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ADT. Barnett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ADT during the 4th quarter worth $93,000. WMS Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of ADT during the 3rd quarter worth $110,000. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. raised its stake in shares of ADT by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. now owns 177,040 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $1,910,000 after purchasing an additional 4,020 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of ADT by 71.1% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,492,754 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $12,076,000 after purchasing an additional 620,316 shares during the period. Finally, RPG Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of ADT by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 811,525 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $6,825,000 after purchasing an additional 7,351 shares during the period. 90.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADT Inc provides security, automation, and smart home solutions to consumer and business customers in the United States. It provides a range of fire detection, fire suppression, video surveillance, and access control systems to residential, commercial, and multi-site customers. The company primarily offers monitored security and automation solutions, including the installation and monitoring of security and premises automation systems designed to detect intrusion, control access, sense movement, smoke, fire, carbon monoxide, flooding, temperature, and other environmental conditions and hazards; and address personal emergencies, such as injuries, medical emergencies, or incapacitation.

