Advaxis (OTCMKTS:ADXS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Advaxis (OTCMKTS:ADXS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Shares of ADXS opened at $0.10 on Monday. Advaxis has a one year low of $0.08 and a one year high of $0.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.53 million, a PE ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 2.07.
Advaxis (OTCMKTS:ADXS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter.
About Advaxis (Get Rating)
Advaxis, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary Listeria monocytogenes (Lm) technology antigen delivery products in the United States. The company is developing ADXS-PSA, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic prostate cancer; ADXS-503 that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer; and ADXS-504 for the treatment of prostate cancer.
