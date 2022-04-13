Advaxis (OTCMKTS:ADXS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Advaxis (OTCMKTS:ADXS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Shares of ADXS opened at $0.10 on Monday. Advaxis has a one year low of $0.08 and a one year high of $0.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.53 million, a PE ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 2.07.

Get Advaxis alerts:

Advaxis (OTCMKTS:ADXS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ADXS. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Advaxis by 292.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 47,207 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 35,164 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC grew its position in Advaxis by 107.1% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 71,265 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 36,853 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Advaxis by 4,394.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 79,954 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 78,175 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Advaxis during the 3rd quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advaxis during the 3rd quarter worth $128,000. 6.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Advaxis (Get Rating)

Advaxis, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary Listeria monocytogenes (Lm) technology antigen delivery products in the United States. The company is developing ADXS-PSA, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic prostate cancer; ADXS-503 that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer; and ADXS-504 for the treatment of prostate cancer.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Advaxis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advaxis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.