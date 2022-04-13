Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2,691.67.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Redburn Partners downgraded Adyen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Adyen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Adyen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Adyen in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Adyen in a research note on Monday, April 4th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company.

Shares of OTCMKTS ADYEY traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.07. 618,593 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 809,444. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.27. Adyen has a twelve month low of $15.06 and a twelve month high of $34.94.

Adyen N.V. operates a payments platform in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, the Asia Pacific, Latin America. The company's platform integrates payments stack that include gateway, risk management, processing, issuing, acquiring, and settlement services. It offers a back-end infrastructure for authorizing payments across merchants' sales channels, as well as online, mobile, in-store, and APIs; and data insights.

