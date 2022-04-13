Aena S.M.E. (OTCMKTS:ANNSF) PT Raised to €162.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Aena S.M.E. (OTCMKTS:ANNSF – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €160.00 ($173.91) to €162.00 ($176.09) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Aena S.M.E. from €174.00 ($189.13) to €160.00 ($173.91) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.00.

OTCMKTS:ANNSF traded up $9.59 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $163.95. 22 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 596. Aena S.M.E. has a 1-year low of $133.60 and a 1-year high of $182.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $159.15 and its 200-day moving average is $160.28.

Aena S.M.E., SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation, maintenance, management, and administration of airport infrastructures and heliports in Spain, Brazil, the United Kingdom, Mexico, and Colombia. The company operates through Airports, Real Estate Services, International, and SCAIRM segments.

