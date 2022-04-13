Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Separately, Maxim Group lowered their price target on shares of Aethlon Medical from $11.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th.

Get Aethlon Medical alerts:

AEMD opened at $1.26 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.17. The firm has a market cap of $19.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 0.65. Aethlon Medical has a twelve month low of $1.12 and a twelve month high of $12.49.

Aethlon Medical ( NASDAQ:AEMD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.26 million. Aethlon Medical had a negative net margin of 2,823.49% and a negative return on equity of 45.91%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.20) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Aethlon Medical will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AEMD. NTB Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Aethlon Medical in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Aethlon Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $96,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Aethlon Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $101,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Aethlon Medical by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 164,952 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 28,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Aethlon Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $111,000. 7.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aethlon Medical Company Profile (Get Rating)

Aethlon Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on developing products to diagnose and treat life and organ threatening diseases in the United States. The company develops Aethlon Hemopurifier, a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device that removes tumor-derived exosomes and life-threatening viruses from the human circulatory system.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Aethlon Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aethlon Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.