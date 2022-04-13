Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Affirm Holdings is an emerging growth company. They are building the next generation platform for digital and mobile-first commerce. They believe they can reinvent the payment experience. Their platform is comprised of three core elements: a point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on AFRM. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Affirm from $105.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Affirm from $140.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Affirm from $100.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Affirm from $170.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Affirm from $83.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.12.

Shares of AFRM traded up $0.93 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $38.41. The company had a trading volume of 148,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,129,327. The company has a current ratio of 7.12, a quick ratio of 7.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The company has a market capitalization of $10.93 billion, a PE ratio of -11.89 and a beta of 2.79. Affirm has a one year low of $26.02 and a one year high of $176.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.12.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $361.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $333.07 million. Affirm had a negative return on equity of 22.95% and a negative net margin of 74.96%. The company’s revenue was up 77.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.45) EPS. Analysts forecast that Affirm will post -2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Michael Linford sold 48,150 shares of Affirm stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.96, for a total value of $3,175,974.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 16.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFRM. DNB Asset Management AS purchased a new stake in Affirm during the first quarter worth $957,000. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Affirm in the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,659,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Affirm by 42.2% in the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 836 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new position in shares of Affirm in the 4th quarter worth about $430,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC lifted its stake in shares of Affirm by 377.7% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 9,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 7,859 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.24% of the company’s stock.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

