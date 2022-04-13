AfterNext HealthTech Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:AFTR) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

AfterNext HealthTech Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:AFTR – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,900 shares, a growth of 1,107.1% from the March 15th total of 1,400 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 49,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

AFTR stock opened at $9.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.67. AfterNext HealthTech Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.57 and a 1 year high of $9.99.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in AfterNext HealthTech Acquisition stock. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of AfterNext HealthTech Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:AFTR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 618,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,026,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned approximately 1.92% of AfterNext HealthTech Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

AfterNext HealthTech Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses or assets in the healthcare and technology industry.

