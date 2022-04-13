Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.11% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Afya Limited is a medical education group primarily in Brazil. Afya Limited is based in NEW YORK. “

AFYA has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Afya from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Afya from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.88.

NASDAQ:AFYA traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.38. The company had a trading volume of 5,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 323,921. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Afya has a fifty-two week low of $11.67 and a fifty-two week high of $28.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.78.

Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.02). Afya had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 7.32%. The firm had revenue of $89.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.35 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Afya will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AFYA. Softbank Group Corp raised its holdings in Afya by 1,391.8% in the 4th quarter. Softbank Group Corp now owns 2,433,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,228,000 after acquiring an additional 2,270,208 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its position in shares of Afya by 351.0% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 911,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,824,000 after buying an additional 709,230 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its holdings in shares of Afya by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 4,145,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,823,000 after acquiring an additional 446,498 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Afya by 2,250.0% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 332,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,230,000 after acquiring an additional 318,674 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Afya by 2,298.0% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 292,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,596,000 after acquiring an additional 280,356 shares in the last quarter. 27.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Afya Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a medical education group in Brazil. The company provides educational products and services, including medical schools, medical residency preparatory courses, graduate courses, and other programs to lifelong medical learners enrolled across its distribution network, as well as to third-party medical schools.

