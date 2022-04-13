AG.L’s (AG) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of AG.L (LON:AG – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, LSE.Co.UK reports. Peel Hunt currently has a GBX 595 ($7.75) price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AG. Berenberg Bank raised shares of AG.L to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from GBX 580 ($7.56) to GBX 660 ($8.60) in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Barclays upped their target price on AG.L from GBX 500 ($6.52) to GBX 517 ($6.74) and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a house stock rating on shares of AG.L in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 588.40 ($7.67).

Get AG.L alerts:

AG.L Company Profile (Get Rating)

First Majestic is a publicly traded mining company focused on silver production in Mexico and is aggressively pursuing the development of its existing mineral property assets. The Company presently owns and operates the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine, the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine and the La Encantada Silver Mine.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for AG.L Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AG.L and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.