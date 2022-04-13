AG.L’s (AG) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of AG.L (LON:AG – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, LSE.Co.UK reports. Peel Hunt currently has a GBX 595 ($7.75) price objective on the stock.
Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AG. Berenberg Bank raised shares of AG.L to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from GBX 580 ($7.56) to GBX 660 ($8.60) in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Barclays upped their target price on AG.L from GBX 500 ($6.52) to GBX 517 ($6.74) and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a house stock rating on shares of AG.L in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 588.40 ($7.67).
