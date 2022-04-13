ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) Short Interest Update

ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a drop of 74.6% from the March 15th total of 11,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

AGESY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HSBC cut shares of ageas SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ageas SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of ageas SA/NV from €45.70 ($49.67) to €44.50 ($48.37) in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on ageas SA/NV from €58.00 ($63.04) to €59.00 ($64.13) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ageas SA/NV has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.00.

OTCMKTS AGESY opened at $49.40 on Wednesday. ageas SA/NV has a 52 week low of $42.05 and a 52 week high of $67.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.10. The firm has a market cap of $9.44 billion, a PE ratio of 9.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.77.

ageas SA/NV ( OTCMKTS:AGESY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.13. ageas SA/NV had a return on equity of 6.08% and a net margin of 6.12%. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ageas SA/NV will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ageas SA/NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in insurance business in Europe and Asia. The company primarily offers property, casualty, and life insurance products, as well as pension products; and reinsurance products. Its life insurance products include risks related to the life and death of individuals; and non-life insurance products comprise accident and health, motor, fire, and other insurance products, as well as other damages to property covering the risk of property losses or claims liabilities.

