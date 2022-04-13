Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on AGYS. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Agilysys from $60.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Maxim Group dropped their price objective on shares of Agilysys from $65.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Agilysys from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $51.00.

Get Agilysys alerts:

AGYS opened at $37.74 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.16. The stock has a market cap of $932.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.58 and a beta of 1.37. Agilysys has a one year low of $33.63 and a one year high of $59.60.

Agilysys ( NASDAQ:AGYS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The software maker reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.06. Agilysys had a negative net margin of 12.98% and a positive return on equity of 24.74%. The firm had revenue of $39.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Agilysys will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Agilysys news, insider Robert L. Jr. Jacks sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.13, for a total value of $526,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John Mutch sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.87, for a total transaction of $73,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,346 shares of company stock worth $695,564 in the last quarter. 22.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Agilysys by 51.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 27,590 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,227,000 after buying an additional 9,374 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Agilysys by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,107,241 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $138,148,000 after purchasing an additional 139,276 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Agilysys by 56.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 27,449 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 9,922 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Agilysys by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 458,477 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $20,383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Agilysys by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 31,350 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after purchasing an additional 2,089 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.02% of the company’s stock.

About Agilysys (Get Rating)

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers point of sale, property management systems, payment, inventory and procurement, reservations and venue management, activity management, document management, and analytics and marketing loyalty solutions to enhance guest experience.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Agilysys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilysys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.