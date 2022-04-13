Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) Raises Dividend to $0.23 Per Share

Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.234 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, May 13th. This represents a $2.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This is a boost from Agree Realty’s previous monthly dividend of $0.23.

Agree Realty has a dividend payout ratio of 147.8% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Agree Realty to earn $4.03 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 67.5%.

Get Agree Realty alerts:

Shares of ADC stock traded up $0.71 on Wednesday, reaching $69.57. 741,436 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 603,248. The stock has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of 38.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.45. Agree Realty has a one year low of $61.62 and a one year high of $75.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $64.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.22.

Agree Realty ( NYSE:ADC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.03). Agree Realty had a net margin of 36.03% and a return on equity of 3.97%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Agree Realty will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Agree Realty news, CEO Joey Agree purchased 1,749 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $64.03 per share, with a total value of $111,988.47. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in Agree Realty by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 38,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,766,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Agree Realty by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 33,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,366,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Agree Realty by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Agree Realty during the third quarter valued at $368,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in Agree Realty during the fourth quarter valued at $413,000.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ADC shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Agree Realty from $81.00 to $80.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Agree Realty from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Citigroup lowered Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Agree Realty from $83.00 to $76.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Agree Realty in a research report on Friday, April 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Agree Realty currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.32.

About Agree Realty (Get Rating)

Agree Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, development, acquisition, and management of retail properties net leased to national tenants. It specializes in acquiring and developing net leased retail properties for retail tenants. The company was founded by Richard Agree in 1971 and is headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, MI.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Agree Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agree Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.