Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.11 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG – Get Rating) will post ($0.11) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Airgain’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.11) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.12). Airgain reported earnings per share of $0.03 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 466.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Airgain will report full-year earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.21) to $0.02. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.19 to $0.48. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Airgain.

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.01). Airgain had a negative net margin of 15.69% and a negative return on equity of 12.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Airgain in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. B. Riley lowered Airgain from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Craig Hallum began coverage on Airgain in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Airgain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on Airgain from $13.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Airgain currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

NASDAQ:AIRG traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 510 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,202. Airgain has a 52-week low of $6.79 and a 52-week high of $24.48. The company has a market capitalization of $71.82 million, a PE ratio of -7.05 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.95.

In other Airgain news, Director James K. Sims purchased 4,612 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.60 per share, for a total transaction of $35,051.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James K. Sims bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.08 per share, with a total value of $45,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 11.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Airgain by 99.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,038 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,518 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Airgain by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,154 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 2,034 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Airgain in the fourth quarter valued at about $108,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Airgain by 64.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,865 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Airgain by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 31,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.10% of the company’s stock.

Airgain, Inc designs, develops, and engineers antenna products for original equipment and design manufacturers, vertical markets, chipset vendors, service providers, value-added resellers and software developers worldwide. The company's products include MaxBeam embedded antennas; profile embedded antennas; profile contour embedded antennas; ultra-embedded antennas; SmartMax embedded antennas; and MaxBeam carrier class antennas, as well as automotive, fleet, public safety, and machine-to-machine antennas under the Antenna Plus brand.

