Airspan Networks (NYSE:MIMO) Price Target Cut to $7.00 by Analysts at Barrington Research

Airspan Networks (NYSE:MIMO – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at Barrington Research from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Barrington Research’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 169.23% from the stock’s current price.
Several other equities analysts also recently commented on MIMO. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Airspan Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $4.75 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Airspan Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th.
Shares of NYSE:MIMO opened at $2.60 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.55. Airspan Networks has a 1 year low of $2.35 and a 1 year high of $14.41.
Airspan Networks Company Profile (Get Rating)
New Beginnings Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. New Beginnings Acquisition Corp. is based in Miami, Florida.
