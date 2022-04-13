Airspan Networks (NYSE:MIMO) Price Target Cut to $7.00 by Analysts at Barrington Research

Airspan Networks (NYSE:MIMO – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at Barrington Research from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Barrington Research’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 169.23% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on MIMO. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Airspan Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $4.75 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Airspan Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th.

Shares of NYSE:MIMO opened at $2.60 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.55. Airspan Networks has a 1 year low of $2.35 and a 1 year high of $14.41.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oak Management Corp bought a new stake in Airspan Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at $191,309,000. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University acquired a new stake in Airspan Networks in the third quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new position in Airspan Networks in the third quarter worth $75,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Airspan Networks during the 3rd quarter worth $1,089,000. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Airspan Networks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,670,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.68% of the company’s stock.

New Beginnings Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. New Beginnings Acquisition Corp. is based in Miami, Florida.

