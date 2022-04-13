Aixtron Se (OTCMKTS:AIXXF) Receives $22.23 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Aixtron Se (OTCMKTS:AIXXF – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.23.

AIXXF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Aixtron in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Aixtron in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Aixtron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AIXXF remained flat at $$22.90 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 5 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,538. Aixtron has a 1 year low of $18.08 and a 1 year high of $31.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.93.

AIXTRON SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides deposition equipment to the semiconductor industry in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. It develops, produces, sells, maintains, and installs equipment for the deposition of semiconductor materials; and provides consulting and training, customer support, and peripheral equipment and services, as well as sells spare parts and services.

