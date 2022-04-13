Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.12

Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 12th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share on Tuesday, May 10th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 25th.

Albertsons Companies stock opened at $31.97 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.45 and its 200 day moving average is $31.55. Albertsons Companies has a one year low of $17.73 and a one year high of $37.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.93 billion, a PE ratio of 19.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 12th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $17.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.85 billion. Albertsons Companies had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 92.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Albertsons Companies will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Albertsons Companies from $40.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Barclays upped their price objective on Albertsons Companies from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Albertsons Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Albertsons Companies from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.99.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ACI. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $5,011,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Albertsons Companies by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,795,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,793,000 after purchasing an additional 274,609 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 104,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,165,000 after buying an additional 3,099 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 459,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,876,000 after buying an additional 66,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies by 254.0% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 124,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,755,000 after buying an additional 89,242 shares during the period. 58.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 27, 2021, it operated 2,277 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Pavilions, Randalls, Tom Thumb, Carrs, Jewel-Osco, Acme, Shaw's, Star Market, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Haggen, Kings Food Markets, and Balducci's Food Lovers Market; and 1,727 pharmacies, 1,313 in-store branded coffee shops, 400 adjacent fuel centers, 22 distribution centers, and 20 manufacturing facilities, as well as various digital platforms.

