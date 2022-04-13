Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) PT Raised to $32.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $28.00 to $32.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 0.09% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on ACI. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Albertsons Companies from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Albertsons Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Albertsons Companies from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Albertsons Companies from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Albertsons Companies from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.99.

Shares of ACI opened at $31.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $14.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.14, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.11. Albertsons Companies has a 52-week low of $17.73 and a 52-week high of $37.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.45 and its 200-day moving average is $31.55.

Albertsons Companies ( NYSE:ACI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 12th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $17.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.85 billion. Albertsons Companies had a return on equity of 92.76% and a net margin of 1.45%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Albertsons Companies will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACI. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Albertsons Companies by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,795,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,793,000 after purchasing an additional 274,609 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 861.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,389,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,130,000 after buying an additional 2,140,609 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 481.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,740,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,518,000 after buying an additional 1,441,480 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,423,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,990,000 after buying an additional 127,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Albertsons Companies by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,419,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,844,000 after acquiring an additional 99,594 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.30% of the company’s stock.

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 27, 2021, it operated 2,277 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Pavilions, Randalls, Tom Thumb, Carrs, Jewel-Osco, Acme, Shaw's, Star Market, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Haggen, Kings Food Markets, and Balducci's Food Lovers Market; and 1,727 pharmacies, 1,313 in-store branded coffee shops, 400 adjacent fuel centers, 22 distribution centers, and 20 manufacturing facilities, as well as various digital platforms.

