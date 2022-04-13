Alcoa (NYSE:AA) Price Target Raised to $91.00

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by B. Riley from $55.00 to $91.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. B. Riley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 7.73% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Alcoa from $67.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com lowered Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Alcoa from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $68.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.67.

NYSE AA traded up $1.21 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $84.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,875,801. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.58 billion, a PE ratio of 38.58 and a beta of 2.30. Alcoa has a 1-year low of $30.83 and a 1-year high of $98.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $80.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.55.

Alcoa ( NYSE:AA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.46. Alcoa had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 3.53%. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Alcoa will post 13.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey D. Heeter sold 29,440 shares of Alcoa stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.31, for a total transaction of $1,775,526.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Roy Christopher Harvey sold 238,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.62, for a total transaction of $14,436,471.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 326,109 shares of company stock valued at $20,224,090.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Alcoa by 43.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,383,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $380,332,000 after buying an additional 1,943,329 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Alcoa by 99.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,267,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $194,050,000 after purchasing an additional 2,621,819 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Alcoa by 703.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,186,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $253,806,000 after purchasing an additional 4,540,973 shares during the period. Theleme Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Alcoa during the third quarter worth $240,198,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 1,748.8% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 4,437,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $262,723,000 after buying an additional 4,197,142 shares during the period.

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

