Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $18.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. is a renewable energy and regulated utility company engaged in the ownership of power generation facilities, and water and energy utilities primarily in North America. The Corporation invests in hydroelectric, wind and solar power facilities, and sustainable utility distribution businesses (water, electricity and natural gas) through its subsidiaries. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. is headquartered in Oakville, Canada. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on AQN. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $16.00 to $15.50 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. CSFB set a $16.00 price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.78.

AQN stock opened at $15.68 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.47. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 1 year low of $13.39 and a 1 year high of $16.51.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 11.59%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Algonquin Power & Utilities will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.1706 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.35%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 170.00%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 43,480,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $634,501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422,127 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 31,210,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $457,551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325,014 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,345,262 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $135,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225,827 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 8,735,745 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $128,054,000 after purchasing an additional 235,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $125,570,000. Institutional investors own 43.80% of the company’s stock.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada, the United States, Chile, and Bermuda. It generates and sells electrical energy through renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

