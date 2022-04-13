Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$1.71 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK – Get Rating) will announce earnings of ($1.71) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Allakos’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($3.73) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.27). Allakos posted earnings per share of ($1.04) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 64.4%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Allakos will report full-year earnings of ($4.81) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.34) to ($1.45). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($3.35) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.53) to ($1.95). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Allakos.

Get Allakos alerts:

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($1.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.34) by ($0.39).

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ALLK shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Allakos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Allakos from $230.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Lifesci Capital cut Allakos from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Cowen downgraded shares of Allakos from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, William Blair cut Allakos from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.22.

Shares of ALLK stock opened at $5.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $296.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.86. Allakos has a 12-month low of $4.85 and a 12-month high of $11.73.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Allakos by 177.0% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Allakos during the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Allakos in the fourth quarter worth about $133,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Allakos during the 1st quarter valued at $142,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Allakos by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 15,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,315 shares in the last quarter. 61.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allakos Company Profile (Get Rating)

Allakos Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics that target immunomodulatory receptors present on immune effector cells in allergy, inflammatory, and proliferative diseases. The company's lead monoclonal antibody is lirentelimab (AK002), which is in a Phase III study for the treatment of eosinophilic gastritis and/or eosinophilic duodenitis; a Phase II/III study for eosinophilic esophagitis; and a Phase II clinical study to atopic dermatitis and chronic spontaneous urticaria.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Allakos (ALLK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Allakos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allakos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.