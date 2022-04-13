Allego (NYSE:ALLG) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Cowen

Posted by on Apr 13th, 2022

Equities research analysts at Cowen started coverage on shares of Allego (NYSE:ALLGGet Rating) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Cowen’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 62.12% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Cowen assumed coverage on Allego in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock.

NYSE:ALLG opened at $11.72 on Monday. Allego has a 52-week low of $7.43 and a 52-week high of $28.44.

Allego Company Profile (Get Rating)

Allego N.V. operates as an electric vehicle (EV) charging company in Europe. The company offers charging solutions for electric cars, motors, buses, and trucks. It has a charging network with renewable energy and charging solutions for business-to-business customers, including leading retail and auto brands.

Recommended Stories

The Fly logo

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Allego Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allego and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.