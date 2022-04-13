Allego (NYSE:ALLG) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Cowen

Equities research analysts at Cowen started coverage on shares of Allego (NYSE:ALLG – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Cowen’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 62.12% from the company’s current price.
Separately, Cowen assumed coverage on Allego in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock.
NYSE:ALLG opened at $11.72 on Monday. Allego has a 52-week low of $7.43 and a 52-week high of $28.44.
Allego N.V. operates as an electric vehicle (EV) charging company in Europe. The company offers charging solutions for electric cars, motors, buses, and trucks. It has a charging network with renewable energy and charging solutions for business-to-business customers, including leading retail and auto brands.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Allego (ALLG)
- Three Dividend Stocks With Growth Potential
- Exelon Stock Still Has Extraordinary Upside
- Greenbrier Companies Stock has Green in its Future
- Insiders Are Selling Palo Alto Networks
- 3 Bank Stocks That Are Ready to Handle Whatever the Fed Throws at Them
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Allego Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allego and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.