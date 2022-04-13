Allianz Technology Trust Plc (LON:ATT) Insider Acquires £494.76 in Stock

Allianz Technology Trust Plc (LON:ATT – Get Rating) insider Neeta Patel bought 186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 266 ($3.47) per share, with a total value of £494.76 ($644.72).

Neeta Patel also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Allianz Technology Trust alerts:

On Thursday, March 10th, Neeta Patel acquired 194 shares of Allianz Technology Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 255 ($3.32) per share, for a total transaction of £494.70 ($644.64).

On Thursday, February 10th, Neeta Patel bought 164 shares of Allianz Technology Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 302 ($3.94) per share, with a total value of £495.28 ($645.40).

Shares of ATT opened at GBX 257.90 ($3.36) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 272.31. The company has a market capitalization of £1.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.08. Allianz Technology Trust Plc has a 12-month low of GBX 233.49 ($3.04) and a 12-month high of GBX 378.85 ($4.94).

Allianz Technology Trust PLC is a United Kingdom-based closed-end fund. The Company is an investment company. The Company invests principally in the equity securities of quoted technology companies on an around the world basis with the aim of achieving long-term capital growth in excess of the Dow Jones World Technology Index.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Allianz Technology Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allianz Technology Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.