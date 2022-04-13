AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund (NYSE:NIE) Short Interest Update

AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund (NYSE:NIE – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 34,000 shares, a growth of 466.7% from the March 15th total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 96,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Shares of NIE opened at $25.64 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.30. AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund has a twelve month low of $24.00 and a twelve month high of $32.27.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Monday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 10th.
AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
