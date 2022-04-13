Allstate (NYSE:ALL) Given New $123.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $105.00 to $123.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an underweight rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ALL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allstate from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Raymond James upgraded Allstate from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Barclays dropped their price target on Allstate from $123.00 to $119.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Allstate from a sell rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $111.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Allstate from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $126.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Allstate presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $139.08.

Shares of NYSE ALL opened at $142.12 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. Allstate has a fifty-two week low of $106.11 and a fifty-two week high of $144.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.56 billion, a PE ratio of 27.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.09.

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.01. Allstate had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 3.16%. The business had revenue of $10.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.87 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Allstate will post 10.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This is an increase from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Allstate’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

In related news, CFO Mario Rizzo sold 25,648 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.57, for a total transaction of $3,143,675.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 3,000 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.87, for a total value of $371,610.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,300 shares of company stock worth $3,715,590. Company insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALL. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Allstate during the third quarter worth $25,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allstate in the third quarter worth $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allstate in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allstate in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Concorde Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Allstate in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. 74.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

