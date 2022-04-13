Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Major Shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv Sells 544,249 Shares

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total value of $6,073,818.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $2,554.29 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,707.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,792.84. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 trillion, a PE ratio of 22.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,193.62 and a 12-month high of $3,030.93.

Alphabet shares are scheduled to split on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly minted shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $30.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $26.69 by $4.00. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.51% and a return on equity of 31.56%. The business had revenue of $61.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $22.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 117.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Morling Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Wealthgate Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 200.0% during the third quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 15 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GOOGL. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,150.00 to $3,475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,530.00 to $3,800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,800.00 to $3,900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,384.16.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

