Alps Alpine (OTCMKTS:APELY) Upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group to Buy

Alps Alpine (OTCMKTS:APELY – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on APELY. CLSA cut shares of Alps Alpine from an “underperform” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alps Alpine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday.

Get Alps Alpine alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS APELY remained flat at $$19.25 during midday trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 55 shares, compared to its average volume of 482. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.80. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.31 and a beta of 1.19. Alps Alpine has a 1-year low of $17.39 and a 1-year high of $25.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.97.

Alps Alpine Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells electronic components in Japan and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electronic Components, Automotive Infotainment, and Logistics. The Electronic Components segment develops, manufactures, and markets electronic components. The Automotive Infotainment segment develops, manufactures, and markets audio, information, and communication equipment.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Alps Alpine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alps Alpine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.