Alstom SA (OTCMKTS:ALSMY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Alstom SA (OTCMKTS:ALSMY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 851,500 shares, an increase of 257.8% from the March 15th total of 238,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,100,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Alstom stock opened at $2.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.18. Alstom has a 12 month low of $1.86 and a 12 month high of $5.75.

Get Alstom alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Alstom from €47.00 ($51.09) to €44.00 ($47.83) in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alstom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Alstom from €43.00 ($46.74) to €41.00 ($44.57) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Alstom from €50.00 ($54.35) to €46.00 ($50.00) in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Alstom from €38.00 ($41.30) to €37.50 ($40.76) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.13.

Alstom SA engages in the provision of transport services. It operates through the following segments: urban and main line transportation, signalling, services and integrated solutions. It offers a complete range of solutions from trains to metros, tramways, and e-buses; passenger solutions; customized services like maintenance and modernization; infrastructure; signalling; and digital mobility solutions.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Alstom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alstom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.