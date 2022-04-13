Altair International Corp. (OTCMKTS:ATAO) Short Interest Update

Altair International Corp. (OTCMKTS:ATAO – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a growth of 530.0% from the March 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 770,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ATAO opened at $0.02 on Wednesday. Altair International has a one year low of $0.02 and a one year high of $0.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.04.

About Altair International (Get Rating)

Altair International Corp. operates in the metals and mining and green technology sectors. It holds interest in the Walker Ridge Gold project comprises 187 claims located in Elko County, Nevada; and the Stonewall project, which consists of 1,260 acres situated in Nye and Esmeralda counties, Nevada. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

