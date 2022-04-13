Altisource Asset Management (NYSE:AAMC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Altisource Asset Management (NYSE:AAMC – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Shares of NYSE:AAMC opened at $10.90 on Wednesday. Altisource Asset Management has a 52 week low of $10.89 and a 52 week high of $18.70.
Altisource Asset Management Company Profile (Get Rating)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Altisource Asset Management (AAMC)
- Three Dividend Stocks With Growth Potential
- Exelon Stock Still Has Extraordinary Upside
- Greenbrier Companies Stock has Green in its Future
- Insiders Are Selling Palo Alto Networks
- Headwinds Mount For Carmax, Don’t Count On Higher Share Prices
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Altisource Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altisource Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.