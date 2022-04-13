Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS) PT Raised to C$26.00

Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 6.17% from the company’s current price.

ALS has been the subject of several other research reports. TD Securities upped their price target on Altius Minerals from C$22.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Altius Minerals from C$21.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Altius Minerals from C$21.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Cormark boosted their price target on Altius Minerals from C$27.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Altius Minerals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$23.78.

Get Altius Minerals alerts:

Altius Minerals stock traded up C$0.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$24.49. 72,364 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 157,383. The firm has a market cap of C$1.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.06. The company has a quick ratio of 5.85, a current ratio of 5.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.94. Altius Minerals has a 1-year low of C$14.92 and a 1-year high of C$25.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$22.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$18.57.

Altius Minerals ( TSE:ALS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.21 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$23.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$21.70 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Altius Minerals will post 0.6885918 earnings per share for the current year.

Altius Minerals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company in Canada, the United States, and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 12 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, iron ore, precious metals, potash, and thermal and metallurgical coal.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Altius Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altius Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.