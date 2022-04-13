Aluminum Co. of China (NYSE:ACH) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Aluminum Co. of China (NYSE:ACH – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on ACH. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aluminum Co. of China from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Aluminum Co. of China from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, HSBC raised Aluminum Co. of China from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

NYSE:ACH opened at $13.75 on Tuesday. Aluminum Co. of China has a 1 year low of $11.47 and a 1 year high of $23.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.36 billion, a PE ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 1.59.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Aluminum Co. of China by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 494,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,246,000 after buying an additional 51,600 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Aluminum Co. of China by 772.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 314,126 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,871,000 after buying an additional 278,111 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aluminum Co. of China by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 313,901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,867,000 after purchasing an additional 6,009 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aluminum Co. of China by 600.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 176,689 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,426,000 after purchasing an additional 151,454 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aluminum Co. of China by 415.3% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 168,947 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $879,000 after purchasing an additional 136,158 shares during the period.

Aluminum Corporation of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells alumina, primary aluminum, aluminum alloys, and carbon products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Alumina, Primary Aluminum, Trading, Energy, and Corporate and Other Operating.

