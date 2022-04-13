Aluminum Co. of China (NYSE:ACH) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Aluminum Co. of China (NYSE:ACH – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.
Several other analysts have also issued reports on ACH. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aluminum Co. of China from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Aluminum Co. of China from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, HSBC raised Aluminum Co. of China from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd.
NYSE:ACH opened at $13.75 on Tuesday. Aluminum Co. of China has a 1 year low of $11.47 and a 1 year high of $23.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.36 billion, a PE ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 1.59.
Aluminum Co. of China Company Profile (Get Rating)
Aluminum Corporation of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells alumina, primary aluminum, aluminum alloys, and carbon products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Alumina, Primary Aluminum, Trading, Energy, and Corporate and Other Operating.
