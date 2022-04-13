Alzamend Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALZN) Major Shareholder Milton C. Ault III Purchases 50,000 Shares of Stock

Alzamend Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALZN – Get Rating) major shareholder Milton C. Ault III purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.13 per share, for a total transaction of $56,500.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 150,000 shares in the company, valued at $169,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of NASDAQ ALZN opened at $1.02 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.82. Alzamend Neuro, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.88 and a 52-week high of $33.55.

Alzamend Neuro (NASDAQ:ALZN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alzamend Neuro, Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Alzamend Neuro during the 3rd quarter valued at about $533,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Alzamend Neuro in the 4th quarter worth approximately $313,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Alzamend Neuro in the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,000. Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Alzamend Neuro in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $289,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alzamend Neuro by 97.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 46,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 22,997 shares during the period. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alzamend Neuro

Alzamend Neuro, Inc, an early clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various products for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases and psychiatric disorders. Its pipeline includes AL001, an ionic cocrystal technology delivering a therapeutic combination of lithium, proline, and salicylate for the treatment of Alzheimer's and other neurodegenerative diseases, and psychiatric disorders; and AL002, a method using a mutant-peptide sensitized cell as a cell-based therapeutic vaccine to restore the ability of a patient's immunological system to combat Alzheimer's.

