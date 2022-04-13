Amandla Mk Trust Sells 600 Shares of National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC) Stock

National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC – Get Rating) major shareholder Amandla Mk Trust sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total value of $24,012.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Amandla Mk Trust also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 6th, Amandla Mk Trust sold 8,137 shares of National Research stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.71, for a total value of $331,257.27.

On Monday, April 4th, Amandla Mk Trust sold 2,500 shares of National Research stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.15, for a total value of $100,375.00.

NRC stock opened at $39.78 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.82. National Research Co. has a 12-month low of $36.29 and a 12-month high of $55.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.06 and a beta of 0.70.

National Research ( NASDAQ:NRC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $38.30 million during the quarter. National Research had a return on equity of 47.12% and a net margin of 25.32%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. This is a boost from National Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. National Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.31%.

Separately, TheStreet lowered National Research from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC increased its stake in National Research by 78.2% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 7,447 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in National Research by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 918,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,139,000 after purchasing an additional 22,539 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in National Research by 3,366.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 9,022 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in National Research by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 33,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of National Research by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 19,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. 68.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National Research Corporation provides analytics and insights that facilitate measurement and enhancement of the patient and employee experience in the United States and Canada. Its portfolio of subscription-based solutions provides actionable information and analysis to healthcare organizations across a range of mission-critical, constituent-related elements, including patient experience, service recovery, care transitions, health risk assessments, employee engagement, reputation management, and brand loyalty.

