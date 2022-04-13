Amati AIM VCT plc to Issue Dividend of GBX 4.50 (LON:AMAT)

Amati AIM VCT plc (LON:AMAT – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, April 13th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a dividend of GBX 4.50 ($0.06) per share on Friday, July 22nd. This represents a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON:AMAT opened at GBX 153 ($1.99) on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 153.76. Amati AIM VCT has a 12 month low of GBX 142 ($1.85) and a 12 month high of GBX 210 ($2.74). The firm has a market capitalization of £227.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.17.

In related news, insider Susannah Nicklin bought 4,506 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 166 ($2.16) per share, with a total value of £7,479.96 ($9,747.15).

Amati AIM VCT plc (LSE:AMAT) is a venture capital trust specializing in growth capital investment. It investments in AIM quoted companies. The fund seeks to invest in technology, industrials, financials, consumer services, financials, healthcare, consumer goods and services, oil and gas, basic materials, telecommunications, and utilities.

