Ambow Education Holding Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:AMBO) Short Interest Update

Ambow Education Holding Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:AMBO – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,300 shares, a decrease of 81.5% from the March 15th total of 61,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 165,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:AMBO traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.66. 33,599 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 165,640. Ambow Education has a 52-week low of $0.41 and a 52-week high of $3.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.42 million, a P/E ratio of -1.44 and a beta of -14.99.
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Ambow Education stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ambow Education Holding Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:AMBO – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 12,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Ambow Education as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 1.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Ambow Education Holding Ltd. provides a range of educational and career enhancement services and products to students, recent graduates, and corporate employees and management professionals in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through two segments, K-12 Schools and CP&CE Programs.
