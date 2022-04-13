Amedeo Air Four Plus Limited (AA4) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.25 on April 29th

Amedeo Air Four Plus Limited (LON:AA4 – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Monday, April 11th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.25 ($0.02) per share on Friday, April 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
AA4 opened at GBX 30.60 ($0.40) on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 30.68. Amedeo Air Four Plus has a 1 year low of GBX 21 ($0.27) and a 1 year high of GBX 32 ($0.42).
In other news, insider Stephen Le Page bought 100,000 shares of Amedeo Air Four Plus stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 31 ($0.40) per share, for a total transaction of £31,000 ($40,396.14). Also, insider Robin Hallam acquired 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 32 ($0.42) per share, for a total transaction of £9,600 ($12,509.77).
Amedeo Air Four Plus Limited specializes in acquiring, leasing and selling aircraft. The fund seeks to use the net proceeds of placings and/or other equity capital raisings, together with debt facilities (or instruments), to acquire aircraft which will be leased to one or more major airlines.
