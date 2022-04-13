Amerant Bancorp (AMTB) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 20th. Analysts expect Amerant Bancorp to post earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.13. Amerant Bancorp had a net margin of 30.65% and a return on equity of 8.78%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Amerant Bancorp to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMTB opened at $28.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.96. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 1.08. Amerant Bancorp has a twelve month low of $17.40 and a twelve month high of $36.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Amerant Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.99%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Amerant Bancorp from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Amerant Bancorp from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Amerant Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.29.

In other Amerant Bancorp news, Director A. Gustavo J. Vollmer sold 13,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total value of $462,438.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director M. Gustavo Marturet sold 2,189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.34, for a total transaction of $68,603.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,175 shares of company stock worth $1,224,598 in the last 90 days. 17.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMTB. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Amerant Bancorp by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,843,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,691,000 after buying an additional 294,173 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Amerant Bancorp by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 490,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,966,000 after acquiring an additional 108,477 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Amerant Bancorp by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 440,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,224,000 after acquiring an additional 74,946 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Amerant Bancorp by 257.7% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 80,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,772,000 after acquiring an additional 57,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Amerant Bancorp by 111.4% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 109,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,787,000 after acquiring an additional 57,774 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.40% of the company’s stock.

Amerant Bancorp Inc operates as the bank holding company for Amerant Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States and internationally. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; and certificates of deposits. It also provides variable and fixed rate commercial real estate loans; loans secured by owner-occupied properties; loans to domestic and foreign individuals primarily secured by personal residence; working capital loans, asset-based lending, participations in shared national credits, purchased receivables, and small business administration loans; loans to financial institutions and acceptances; and consumer loans and overdrafts, such as automobile, personal, or loans secured by cash or securities and revolving credit card agreements.

