America First Multifamily Investors (NASDAQ:ATAX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

America First Multifamily Investors (NASDAQ:ATAX – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “America First Tax Exempt Investors, L.P. is a consistently performing fund with a portfolio of federally tax-exempt mortgage revenue bonds; interest on these bonds is excludable from gross income for federal tax purposes. As a result, most of the income earned by the Partnership is exempt from federal income taxes. “

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on America First Multifamily Investors in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of America First Multifamily Investors in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of America First Multifamily Investors in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.75.

Shares of America First Multifamily Investors stock traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $17.28. 1,936 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,646. America First Multifamily Investors has a 1-year low of $16.71 and a 1-year high of $21.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.20. The company has a market cap of $379.73 million, a P/E ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 19.18 and a quick ratio of 19.18.

America First Multifamily Investors (NASDAQ:ATAX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06. America First Multifamily Investors had a net margin of 55.63% and a return on equity of 10.59%. The business had revenue of $20.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.10 million. On average, research analysts predict that America First Multifamily Investors will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of America First Multifamily Investors during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Wealth Effects LLC acquired a new position in shares of America First Multifamily Investors during the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of America First Multifamily Investors by 30.9% during the third quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 13,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 3,162 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of America First Multifamily Investors during the fourth quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of America First Multifamily Investors in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. acquires, holds, sells, and deals in a portfolio of mortgage revenue bonds (MRBs) that are issued to provide construction and/or permanent financing for multifamily and student housing, and residential and commercial properties. It operates through five segments: Affordable Multifamily MRB Investments, Seniors and Skilled Nursing MRB Investments, MF Properties, Market-Rate Joint Venture Investments, and Public Housing Capital Fund Trusts.

