American Express (NYSE:AXP) Receives $197.71 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have issued a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $197.82.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AXP shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of American Express from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of American Express from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of American Express from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of American Express from $204.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of American Express from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday.

In other news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 30,808 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.57, for a total transaction of $5,408,960.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Anre D. Williams sold 139,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.82, for a total transaction of $27,536,889.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 440,177 shares of company stock worth $81,094,533. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 0.7% in the third quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,467 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 849 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,599 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $3,206,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Associated Banc Corp lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 8,402 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 1.7% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,373 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. 83.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AXP traded up $3.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $178.77. 92,057 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,340,532. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market cap of $135.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $185.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $175.89. American Express has a 1 year low of $140.68 and a 1 year high of $199.55.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $12.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.55 billion. American Express had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 33.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.76 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that American Express will post 9.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This is a positive change from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. American Express’s payout ratio is currently 20.82%.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

