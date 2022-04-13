American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (OTCMKTS:AHOTF) Short Interest Update

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (OTCMKTS:AHOTF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,700 shares, an increase of 12,600.0% from the March 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Separately, National Bank Financial upped their price target on American Hotel Income Properties REIT to C$5.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.10.

AHOTF stock opened at $3.04 on Wednesday. American Hotel Income Properties REIT has a 52 week low of $2.51 and a 52 week high of $3.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.34 and a 200 day moving average of $3.26.

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSX: HOT.UN, TSX: HOT.U, TSX: HOT.DB.U), or AHIP, is a limited partnership formed to invest in hotel real estate properties across the United States. AHIP's 78 premium branded, select-service hotels are located in secondary metropolitan markets that benefit from diverse and stable demand.

